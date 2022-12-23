LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Calcasieu Parish woman was arrested after stealing a truck, driving it recklessly and shooting at least two people with a gun found inside it, authorities said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a local business on Christman Road in Lake Charles Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Detectives said the initial victims arrived at their place of employment to shut off the water valves and prepare for the cold weather, while one of the victim’s family members, Allison N. Miller, 28, of Iowa, waited in the truck. While they were outside, they observed Miller traveling in reverse at a high rate of speed, backing into the ditch where they were standing.

One of the victims attempted to open the driver’s door at which time Miller brandished a handgun and shot at the victims, grazing one of them in the forehead, police said. Miller then put the truck in drive and fled at a high rate of speed, causing one of the victims to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the truck.

Deputies were advised by the owner of the truck he had a handgun in the center console of the truck. Miller’s family members informed deputies she had been acting “paranoid and abnormal” all day, possibly from narcotic use.

During the investigation, CPSO deputies said they were notified at approximately 5 p.m. by the Iowa Police Department they were out with Miller near Highway 90 and Dick Hebert Road. Police said Miller had fled Christman Road headed towards Iowa, where she rear-ended another vehicle off Thompson Road and fled the scene.

Miller then entered Jefferson Davis Parish on Highway 90, where she crashed into a passing car and flipped the truck. A bystander approached the scene at which time Miller discharged the firearm again, striking him, and stole another truck at gunpoint before ultimately being stopped by IPD.

Authorities said Miller was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery, theft of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence and theft of a motor vehicle. Her bond is still pending.

This is a multi-agency investigation, involving the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Police Department, Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop D.