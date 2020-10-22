Regions Bank donates $225K toward Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s Mississippi

The Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi is shown in this architectural rendering. Courtesy: UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Regions Bank donated $225,000 to the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s Mississippi.

According to UMMC leaders, the donation was made through the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, which was launched in 2016 by the Sandersons to help fund the children’s hospital expansion, which will open for patient care in early November. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the $180 million tower earlier this month.

“Children’s of Mississippi provides best-in-class medical treatment, and Regions Bank is proud to support this campaign to build a best-in-class facility,” said Robert Leard, Metro Jackson market executive for Regions Bank. “The impact made by Children’s of Mississippi is deeply personal and deeply meaningful for families across our state. Through this new facility, Children’s will be able to provide next-level health care to the children of Mississippi for generations to come.”

The Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi has raised more than 84 percent of its $100 million goal so far.

“Gifts such as this generous donation from Regions Bank allow Children’s of Mississippi to offer world-class care close to home,” said Dr. Mary Taylor, Suzan B. Thames Chair, professor and chair of Pediatrics at UMMC. “The advances in the Sanderson Tower will transform children’s health care in Mississippi, and we are so excited to see this state-of-the-art facility open next month.”

Children’s of Mississippi is the pediatric arm of UMMC that includes the state’s only children’s hospital as well as specialty clinics around the state.

Before this latest grant, Regions Bank in April announced it would match donations to COVID-19 relief efforts at UMMC by up to $50,000. The matching gift total was reached within weeks.

