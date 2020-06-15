Regions Bank gives Canopy Children’s Solutions opportunity to win $5,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Throughout June 2020, Regions Bank will raise awareness and provide financial support for nonprofits serving people with autism, along with their families.

Locally, Canopy Children’s Solutions is one of the nonprofits participating in Regions’ What a Difference a Day Makes contest. Through June 30, eligible voters can vote once daily for their favorite organization.

After voting concludes, the nonprofit participant with the greatest number of votes will receive a $5,000 grant from Regions. All other contestants will receive grants of $500 or $1,000 based on vote totals. Further, Regions will provide a day of volunteer service to all organizations in the contest.

For more than 100 years, Canopy has provided innovative behavioral health, educational, and social service solutions to Mississippi’s most vulnerable youth.

