Registration open for new JPS summer camp program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced registration is underway for the JPS A3 Summer Camp – Acceleration, Acclimation, and Affirmation.

The camp will be held June 1-30 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays. It’s free and open to all JPS scholars who register for the 2021-2022 school year.

Leaders said camps will be offered at multiple school sites to allow for small group sessions and COVID-19 safety measures to be followed. Academic and extracurricular activities will be available. Meals, snacks and transportation will be provided.

According to officials, registered scholars who choose not to participate in person may choose to engage in the online programs: Accelerated Reader, Freckle, USA Test Prep, Master Prep and/or Edgenuity.

To apply, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us. Applications are being accepted until Friday, April 30.