Relativity adding jobs at Stennis Space Center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Relativity Space, a company that can 3D print entire rockets, invested $2.42 million to support the expansion of its rocket vehicle and engine testing capabilities at NASA’s Stennis Space Center.

“People across our nation know that if you want to go to space, you have to go through Hancock County. The companies located at Stennis Space Center, such as Relativity, continue proving to the world that the future of our nation’s aerospace industry is here in Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Thanks to the President’s commitment to expanding aerospace, our country is making new progress on this frontier and we are excited to be a part of it. The innovative work being performed by Relativity at Stennis is unprecedented and will transform the industry while providing exciting STEM careers for Mississippians on the Gulf Coast for generations to come.”

Relativity, which will add 12 jobs, integrates 3D printing, robotics and software to design, build and launch orbital rockets in days instead of months. Relativity started testing of its rocket engines and vehicle stages at Stennis Space Center’s E3 test complex in 2016 and began testing at the E2 complex in late 2019.

Last year, Relativity invested in its Stennis Space Center operations to support renovations and upgrades for Building 9101, an investment that will create 190 jobs.

“Southern Mississippi continues to play a leading role in America’s journey to space, drawing from a rich history starting with the Apollo program and continuing through today’s Artemis program. Relativity is honored to be part of the next chapter in this historic legacy. With a skilled work force and world-class infrastructure, Hancock County is the perfect place for us to perform the wide variety of tests that are critical to develop our fully 3D printed Terran 1 orbital rocket and Aeon engines,” said Tim Ellis, CEO and co-founder of Relativity. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with NASA Stennis and the Mississippi Development Authority, and we look forward to being part of the aerospace industry in Mississippi for decades to come.”

LATEST STORIES: