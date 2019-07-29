Relief efforts continue in the Delta as waters recede

For the first time in five months, the water is below flood stage on the marker below the bridge over the Mississippi River at Vicksburg.

Still, water continues to stand on top of land in the backwater areas of the lower Delta in Issaquena, Sharkey and Warren Counties.

Today, volunteers from the Mississippi Food Network (MFN) delivered contributions collected for the folks displaced by standing water. The unprecedented flooding means people have been out of their homes for months on end.

Collected items include canned goods, fresh produce, meat, and dairy products.

WJTV 12’s Alex Love talked to people who came to the center outside Redwood Elementary to pick up items or to help.

Alex Love is LIVE out at Redwood Elementary School in Warren County where Mississippi Food Network is handing out fruits, milk, eggs, meats, and canned vegetables for those around Eagle Lake impacted by the Delta Backwater Flood.#FocusedOnYou Posted by WJTV 12 News on Monday, July 29, 2019



The Eagle Lake community school board partnered with Mississippi Food Network to help people who’ve been struggling since winter.

This will be the first of several distributions as water begins to recede and people return to their homes.

If you would like to donate to MFN, you can go online or call them at 601-353-7286.