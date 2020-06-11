Religious leaders urge legislators to change Mississippi state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Religious leaders of Working Together Mississippi held a press conference Thursday to urge legislators to replace the flag of Mississippi.

The organization’s mission is to strengthen the institutions by developing leaders and strategically finding solutions to the issues facing in the community and state.

“The current Mississippi State Flag with the Confederate Battle flag at its center conveys a message and history that we reject. As religious leaders who believe that we are all created in God’s likeness and image, we call for this divisive symbol to be replaced with a symbol that proclaims a message of equality and community,” said Religious leaders of Working Together Mississippi.

The press conference was held at St. Peter’s Cathedral parking lot on 123 North West Street in Jackson.