Remains of baby found in Natchez storage unit

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and Adams County deputies are investigating after what appeared to be remains of a human fetus were found in a storage unit in Natchez.

According to the Natchez Democrat, Adams County Coroner James Lee received a call to the storage unit at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 11. Authorities said “what appeared to be a fetus in a box of paper hand towels” was found in a storage unit near Liberty Road.

“This was horrible that someone delivered a baby in that storage room and left it there,” Lee said. “I just don’t know why a mother would do something like that.”

The coroner estimated that the gestational age of the fetus is between 16 and 24 weeks old. The remains will be sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said police are treating this as a death investigation and will know more after autopsy.