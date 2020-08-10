Coronavirus Information

Remains of man missing since 2018 found along Mississippi River

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing Vicksburg man have been identified. According to the Vicksburg Post, Timothy Howell Hearn went missing from a towboat in St. Joseph, Louisiana, in November 2018.

On Monday, the Adams County Coroner’s Office announced they positively identified the remains of Hearn.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said partial skeletal remains were found along the Mississippi River in early July in an area known as Anna’s Bottom. The remains were sent to a forensics laboratory in St. Louis, Missouri, where they were matched against DNA provided by Hearn’s family.

Lee said the cause of death could not be determined.

