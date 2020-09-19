Remains of missing Louisiana man found in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The remains of a missing Louisiana man has been found in Natchez, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The body has been identified as Welton “Wic” Pierce. He had been missing out of Zachary, Louisiana since October 2019.

Pierce’s skeletal remains were found along 400 Tate Road in the woods.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in his death and believe he was coming down with dementia.

