Remembering Civil Rights Activist, Congressman John Lewis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman John Lewis, a giant of the Civil Rights Movement, died Friday at age 80. Many credit his dedication to activism and his fight for equality as the fuel that sparked change nationwide.

“He started out he was going to be a preacher, in fact he actually started out when he was younger he would actually preached to the chickens,” said Jerry Mitchell, Reporter for Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting.

His voice eventually echoed throughout the United States as he marched, was beaten and mistreated all for a chance at equality.

In the summer of 1961, John Lewis fight for Civil Rights brought him to Mississippi.

“Well Mississippi was the belly of the beast for the civil rights movement and people like John Lewis realized that if you change Mississippi you could change America.”

While in Mississippi during a Freedom Ride, Congressman Lewis was among many arrested and sent to Parchman, where he spent the next thirty seven days.

He smiled in his mugshot saying, “Even though I was arrested, I smiled because I was on the right side of history. Find a way to get in the #goodtrouble.”

“He spent time in the worst prison in America, the Mississippi State Penitentiary because of what he believed and as a result of that it helped to break down the walls of segregation in Mississippi and around the United States,” explained Mitchell.

And while making good trouble in Mississippi and all over the South, Lewis will be remembered as someone who met his rhetoric with action.

“This is a guy who didn’t just talk the talk he absolutely walked the walk, he’s the guy that walked across the Edmond Pettus Bridge right into the middle of Alabama highway patrol and proceeded to be beaten , tear gassed all those things.”

And until the day he died, he didn’t stop fighting for liberty and justice for all.

