Remembering fallen firefighters at Mississippi State Fire Academy

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fire Academy hosted its annual memorial service on Tuesday, October 6.

More than 100 fallen first responders have been remembered every year since 1885 for their sacrifice. Director Terry Wages said he’s grateful no lives have been lost this year, but he continues to pray for those who have lost loved ones.

The up and coming class of firefighters also attended the event. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said it’s important for them to know those who came before and gave their lives.

This service is held every year on Fire Prevention Week to also bring awareness to the importance of fire safety.

