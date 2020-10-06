Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Remembering fallen firefighters at Mississippi State Fire Academy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fire Academy hosted its annual memorial service on Tuesday, October 6.

More than 100 fallen first responders have been remembered every year since 1885 for their sacrifice. Director Terry Wages said he’s grateful no lives have been lost this year, but he continues to pray for those who have lost loved ones.

The up and coming class of firefighters also attended the event. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said it’s important for them to know those who came before and gave their lives.

This service is held every year on Fire Prevention Week to also bring awareness to the importance of fire safety.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories