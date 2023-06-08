FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A brunch was held in Flowood on Thursday to honor the life and legacy of Medgar and Myrlie Evers.

The “More Than a Widow” brunch was held at the Sheraton in Flowood, and Myrlie Evers attended the event.

Myrlie played a pivotal role in the fight for civil rights, even after the death of her husband.

The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute was founded in 1989 with a goal to inspire, educate, heal and empower the next generation of activists.

“In the name of my dear husband, Medgar Evers, who knew what he was walking into each and every day, and I would ask him, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Because of you and my children and all of the other people and their children.’ And I asked him, ‘Must you sacrifice yourself?’ His answer was, ‘Why not?’” Myrlie stated during the event.

WJTV 12 News will have a special segment that airs on Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. called “Medgar and Myrlie Evers: A Lasting Legacy.”