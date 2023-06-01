JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi prepares to commemorate and honor the legacy of Medgar and Myrlie Evers, WJTV 12 News sat down with their daughter, Reena Evers Everette.

We talked to Evers Everette about the 60th anniversary of her father’s assassination and the impact he had on the Civil Rights Movement.

“All the movements that he made for all of us in Mississippi and throughout the nation that were positive about justice. And so, what we’re doing, and the theme is ‘Voices of Courage and Justice,’ because we’re honoring those who took and had the courage to make sure that justice was served. Sixty-years ago, almost, is when the assassin took my father’s life, and it changed my family’s life forever,” she said.

Evers Everette said this will be the last time we see her mother, Myrlie Evers, in public.

“She’s slowed down in 90 years. You tend to slow down a little bit. And, you know, things are changing within her and her health. And she said, ‘Reena, if I travel, it’s going to be one more time.’ And this is the time. And so, it’s really going to be her last full public appearance because she goes, ‘I’m retiring,'” Evers Everette said. “I said, ‘Mom, you’ll never retire.’ But she’s retiring from a big public appearance. And so, we want to show her how much we care and respect what she’s done and what my father’s done and what so many others have done. That’s what this commemoration is about, the voices of courage and justice. And she’s still feisty. She still has opinions.”

WJTV 12 News also asked Evers Everette about her childhood with her parents living in their Jackson home.

“Our house was full of love, and my father protected us as much as he could. And I say that because he was a great dad. He taught us how to survive, survival tactics, but he did it in the best way. He did it as a game to find out several things. But one of the games was the safest place in the house.”

We’ll hear more from Evers Everette and others as we celebrate Medgar and Myrlie Evers: A Lasting Legacy on Friday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. only on WJTV 12 News.