JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, June 12, 2023, marks 60 years since Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers was gunned down by an assassin outside his Jackson home.

A special commemoration was held on Monday to honor his life and his family’s sacrifices.

Leaders and members of the community came together at Myrlie’s Garden Monday morning, which is located near the Evers’ home.

Medgar’s widow, Myrlie, addressed the crowd. She honored her husband’s work. Myrlie also thanked people for continuing to hold on and move forward in the journey for justice and equality.

“I’m so grateful I can stand here and say I have no hate in my heart for anyone. No hate in my heart for anyone but a determination to see that those things that Medgar fought for and gave his life for and others like him fills my heart,” said Myrlie.

After the ceremony, the family returned to their home, where Medgar was slain, for a moment of remembrance.