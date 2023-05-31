JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Work is being done around the clock to prepare a new space to honor the life and work of Medgar and Myrlie Evers in Jackson.

“The plan has been going on for about three years now. The work itself has only been going on for about two to three months, and it took much longer to plan it all out and to get all the approvals and all the paperwork done than it’s taken to actually do the work. So, it should be all falling into place,” Nathaniel Simmons, the facility manager for the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument.

The park will be located on Margaret W. Alexander Drive near the Evers’ former home. Once the park is complete, it will be a resource for many things.

“The main part is the the space, the meeting space for events and to talk and have a platform for anybody that wants to use the home to to give a speech or to get to support a commemoration. And the second part is the community garden, which will be right, right in front of the stage area. And then there’s the nationalization site. So if you’re becoming an American citizen, you can get your citizenship there,” explained Simmons.

Community members and health advocates said providing a park in the area is a great way to honor Evers.

“As you think about creating parks and communities and what he stood for, having access to physical activity, having healthy communities is a civil right,” said Jacquilyn German, a member of the community.

Visitors will be able to walk, learn and grown when construction has been completed ahead of the 60th anniversary of Evers’ assassination.