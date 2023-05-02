JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Park Service (NPS) will celebrate the legacy of civil rights icon Medgar Evers in Jackson, Mississippi, on the 60th anniversary of his assassination.

The event will take place June 9-12, 2023.

According to officials with the NPS, the celebration will include tours of the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument, outdoor events, library presentations, and guided auto tours of sites significant to the story of Medgar and Myrlie Evers.

The remembrance events will conclude on Monday, June 12, the date of Evers’ assassination, with silent walk-throughs of the Evers’ house.

The Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Monument

Evers was the first Mississippi field secretary for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and was assassinated in his driveway on June 12, 1963. The Evers home was established as a unit of the National Park System in 2019 as part of the John Dingell Jr. Conservation Act.