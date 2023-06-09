JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson home where Medgar Evers was gunned down 60 years ago is now open to the public.

National Park Service (NPS) leaders joined representatives from the activist’s family, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute, local leaders and others to celebrate the grand opening.

The house, located on Margaret Walker Alexander Drive, has been designated as a national monument.

The house was home to the Medgar and Myrlie Evers and their three children. In 1963, Medgar Evers was assassinated by Byron de la Beckwith outside the home.