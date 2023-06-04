JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new exhibit at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson commemorates the legacy of Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers.

This is Home: Medgar Evers, Mississippi, and the Movement examines the life, death, and legacy of Evers, who participated in every major civil rights action in the state as Mississippi field secretary for the NAACP from 1954 to 1963.

WJTV 12 News talked to visitors who got the chance to see the exhibit on Sunday, June 4.

“He’s like one of the great is like one of like the civil rights leaders that we have in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Ziek Lewis.

“There is still so much more progress to be made, and that’s one of the reasons why I came down to just get informed and find out a little bit more inspiration,” said Victor Hawkins.

The exhibit will close on June 30, 2023.