JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people attended the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Institute of Courage and Justice Gala and Awards at the Jackson Convention Center on Friday, June 9.

The gala was part of the “Voices of Change and Justice” festivities, which commemorate the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Medgar Evers.

Honorees, including Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Civil Rights Activist James Meredith, were honored for their commitment to social change in the United States.

The guest speakers including Myrlie Evers, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and keynote speaker Rev. Al Sharpton.

There will be more events commemorating Medgar Evers’ assassination before the anniversary on June 12, 2023.