Remembering Victor P. Mason; Former Hinds County Sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The visitation for the former Hinds County Sheriff, Victor Mason took place Wednesday, May 26th at the Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home on Beasley Rd. in Jackson.

Mason was 64-years-old and passed away just after 8pm on Friday, May 21st at his home due to complications from prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife and children.

Simply put, the beloved former sheriff is described and will be remembered as a good man. There were loads of people who came out to pay their respect after all he has done for Jackson.

Mason served as a Hinds County Sheriff from 2016 until 2020. Before that, he was a veteran police officer with the Jackson Police Department.

Former colleague from the sheriff’s department, J-P-D and members of the Jackson fire department, and highway patrol paid their respects.

Robbin Wright, a community member says she never knew Mason personally but knows he was always very respectful. She says she was made aware of Mason’s passing on the day of the visitation from her coworker, and the news came as a total shock.

“I’m grateful that I was able to come by at the last minute to see him because he such a respectable person” said Wright.

Thursday, May 27th, there will be a private graveside service for Mason.