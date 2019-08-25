Remembrance Park may get renamed after Jalesia Evertt

The city council has proposed to rename Remembrance Park after Jalesia Evertt.

Jaylisi, 16, was going into her tenth grade year at Provine High School.

Her life was cut short when a single stray bullet came through the wall and hit her in the head while she was laying on the ground in the living room talking to her boyfriend.

According to Council Stokes, there were no arrests made and no suspects.

Kenneth Stokes says, “Her friends are back at school at Provine High School and she is in the cemetery. What we want to do is name this park in her honor, to keep her life and dream alive We also want to capture a murder in this city and being that murder to justice.”

In addition to the park being renamed, the city council also approved a reward up to $2,500 for any information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.