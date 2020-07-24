Renovations to Mississippi Coliseum completed ahead of schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson announced the completion of the multi-million dollar renovation project to the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. He said the renovation project was completed five months ahead of schedule.

“I am excited to announce the early completion of renovations to the Coliseum on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds,” said Gipson. “Initially, the renovation work was taking place in between scheduled events, but with event cancellations due to COVID-19, the contractors were able to complete the job five months early. I want to once again thank the Mississippi Legislature for their support that made these renovations possible.”

The $2.2 million renovation began in October of 2019 and was to be completed in January of 2021. Renovations included repairing and painting the floors and walls, installing new seating, and adding handrails and reflectors. The floors were equipped with an abrasive, slip-resistant paint to prevent falls and reflectors were specifically placed for the lighting of walkways.

The Mississippi Coliseum is attached to the new Trade Mart.

“The safety and security of our guests is our top priority, and these repairs have been completed with that goal in mind,” said Michael Lasseter, acting director of the Mississippi Fairgrounds Complex. “Now, we are looking forward to getting back to business and once again hosting some of the state’s largest events, in a safe and engaging environment.”

