Renters encouraged to register with FEMA

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Disaster survivors who are renters in Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties and who sustained damage as a result of the severe storms, tornados, straight-line winds, and flooding that struck on April 12, 2020 are encouraged to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA.

FEMA disaster grants for qualified homeowners and renters may help pay for basic repairs to make a home habitable, provide eligible homeowners and renters with temporary rental assistance as well as provide assistance for disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other sources.

FEMA grants for housing and other needs assistance are not counted as income and do not affect other benefits or eligibility for programs such as Social Security, Medicaid, social safety net (welfare) assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Aid to Families with Dependent Children.

FEMA grant money does not have to be repaid as long as it is properly spent for your disaster recovery. Income level does not affect possible FEMA assistance for renters; let FEMA determine if the amount of damage qualifies for assistance. Survivors should not disqualify themselves by not registering.

How to register with FEMA:

• By computer, go to DisasterAssistance.gov.

• By phone, call FEMA’s toll-free registration line at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY)

• Telephone registration is available from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Central Daylight Time seven days a week.



Applicants will need the following to apply:

• Social Security Number;

• Daytime telephone number;

• Current mailing address;

• Address and zip code of the damaged property;

• Proof of occupancy, such as a utility bill; and

• Private insurance information, if available.