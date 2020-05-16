Reopening Racetrack Safely in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) — Watching cars race at Jackson Dragway is a city favorite. With restaurants open to 50 percent capacity, Mayor Richard White felt it was okay for the racetrack to do the same. White says that on a good night 1,300 – 1,500 people will come out. Becuause of covid-19, he reduced the max amount to 500 people.

An anonymous 12 News viewer submited a video taken on Tuesday and expressed their concernes about people not practicing social distancing. The mayor says that he will enforce it.

Other than social distancing, the mayor says that he feels the racetrack is doing everything right. He says they have 10 sanitation stations, are checking everyone’s temperatures and are asking people to leave if they don’t have a mask.