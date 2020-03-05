Rep. Bennie Thompson endorses Joe Biden for president

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Thursday.
Congressman Thompson released the following statement:
Joe Biden has spent his whole life serving something bigger than himself. He has fought beside us in every fight that matters. Our country is in dire need of moral leadership that can end today’s division and hate and bring our country together. Joe has shown that he has character and unmatched skills to lead us and get things done. Honestly, our country needs a president who has the national security experience that Joe has—someone who has played a key role in the countless high-stake efforts to keep this country safe. As Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, I recognize the importance of having a president who has expertise and ties to leaders around the world. Joe Biden is the leader this country needs in these uncertain times, and I stand with him to fight for the soul of our nation.Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi
Biden is expected to visit Jackson on Sunday, ahead on Mississippi’s primary on March 10.