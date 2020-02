WASHINGTON (WJTV) – Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson said he will not attend President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

The democrat said he’s not interested in hearing the president lie.

I'm not interested in listening to this impeached President lie. Therefore, I will not be attending the #SOTU2020 tonight. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) February 4, 2020

