Rep. Guest remembers fallen Deputy James Blair on House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV) – On Friday, Congressman Michael Guest asked for a moment of silence in remembrance of Deputy James Blair on the House floor. Blair passed away on June 12 after being shot and killed.

Below is a transcript of Congressman Guest’s speech:

Last week, we were reminded once again of the great sacrifice made by the men and women of law enforcement as family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to pay their respects to Deputy James Blair, who lost his life in the line of duty on Friday, June 12th in Simpson County, Mississippi. Deputy Blair was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who devoted his life to his family and law enforcement. He was a generous man who deeply loved his family and worked to support his grandchildren following the passing of their mother. Deputy Blair spent over 50 years of his life in service to his community through law enforcement. He will be deeply missed by our Mississippi family, but his selfless spirit will live on through the memory of his sacrifice and through those who had the privilege of knowing him during his time on this earth. Please join me in a moment of silence in remembrance of Deputy James Blair. Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss.

