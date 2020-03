JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Guest has won his party primary in central Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He defeated radio talk show host James Tulp.

Guest is a former district attorney who was first elected to the House in 2018. He will face a Democrat in November.

Dorothy “Dot” Benford won the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District.

THANK YOU for the confidence you’ve placed in me to be your Republican nominee for Congress again this year! Haley and I are humbled and grateful for your support in today’s election. I’ll continue working in… https://t.co/k56PXXGr0J — Michael Guest (@GuestCongress) March 11, 2020

