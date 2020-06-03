Rep. Michael Guest on nationwide protests

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Michael Guest, R-Miss, talked to 12 News about the nationwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Guest said once order is restored in the county, America can focus on underlying issues and move forward.

“The main thing the president has tried to do is restore law and order across our United States. We’ve seen that the days following those address that protests across the country remain mostly peaceful. There were a few incidents of unrest. Again, I think we are working towards restoring that order and that would then allow us to focus on some of the underlying issues that and allow us as a nation to begin healing and getting back to business as usual in some sense,” he explained.