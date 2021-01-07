Rep. Palazzo on breach of U.S. Capitol

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hundreds of rioting protesters forced the U.S. Capitol to go on lockdown on Wednesday when they breached the building. Lawmakers were meeting to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Representative Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) talked to 12 News about the riot.

“I do hope that we can identify those individuals, and we can arrest them and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. They put thousands of people at risk based on their actions, and it’s just unacceptable. It’s un-American, and they need to be punished.”

