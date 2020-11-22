Rep. Stephanie Foster hosts final food giveaway in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Representative Stephanie Foster held her ninth and final giveaway for the year Saturday morning. The donations were specifically for senior citizens and for people who are disabled.

Cases of water, masks, sanitizer and even produce were distributed. With panic buying on the rise, many said this couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It was hard for them to find the tissue and paper towel. I didn’t even realize it was such a shortage right now, but I’m just thankful to be a blessing to them,” said District 63 Representative Stephanie Foster.

Representative Foster said she will continue to serve the people not just in her district, but also across the state.

