Rep. Stephanie Foster hosts PPE giveaway in Bolton

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi House Representative Stephanie Foster continued her supply giveaway for community members in Bolton on Sunday.

Organizers said areas like Bolton without a traditional grocery store expose dire needs during a pandemic.

“What I want to do is make sure my senior citizens and disabled are receiving the things that they need during this pandemic because there is so so often it’s so hard for them to go out and find these things as you can see I have tissue paper towels wipes disinfectant wipes I have mask sanitizers,” said Rep. Foster.

In the coming weeks, Rep. Foster will also add to her district tour with personal protective equipment in Jackson, Clinton Vicksburg and Yazoo.

