Rep. Stephanie Foster hosts PPE giveaway in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) -State Representative Stephanie Foster served the senior citizens of Clinton by handing out personal protective equipment to those in need who vote in her district at Federation Tower.

This stop in Clinton was the seventh of her stops throughout the areas she covers in Mississippi. She provided tissue, paper towel, disinfectant wipes face masks, hand sanitizer eggs and water.

Many citizens in this area of Clinton explain they hadn’t received items since the pandemic started.

Healon Williams, who lives in Clinton, said he was happy to receive the items.

“See I get paid once a month and you have to really stretch that pay when you get it once a month and sometimes it can’t stretch far enough.”

For voters, who vote at Federation Tower, your polling place will be relocated to Sumner Hill Junior High school come November 3.

