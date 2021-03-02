Rep. Steven Palazzo accused of 3 ethics violations, according to report

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) has been accused of committing three ethics violations, according to the findings of a report released this week by the Office of Congressional Ethics. A report was made public on Monday, March 1.

According to WLOX, the Board found there is substantial reason to believe that Palazzo converted funds to personal use to pay expenses that were not legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes.

The board also found that Palazzo may have used congressional resources, including staff time, to benefit himself and his campaign, and possibly used his official position or congressional resources to help obtain special assistance for his brother, Kyle Palazzo.

The reported noted that Palazzo did not cooperate with the OCE review, nor did 13 other individuals, including the Palazzo for Congress campaign and Palazzo’s brother.

Palazzo issued a statement on Tuesday morning:

Congressman Palazzo welcomes the opportunity to work through this process with the House Committee on Ethics and will fully cooperate with the Committee to show that he has complied with all relevant rules and standards. This matter is the direct result of false allegations made by a primary opponent and the Campaign Legal Center claiming that the Congressman’s campaign paid him for rent of a farm in Perkinston, Mississippi. Simple investigation shows that the payments were actually made for a property in D’Iberville, Mississippi owned by the Congressman, appropriately and legally used for a campaign office and rented at fair market value. Congressman Palazzo has retained the services of former Congressman Gregg Harper to represent him before the Committee. Harper served five terms in Congress and served on the House Committee on Ethics for two of those terms as well as one term as the Chairman of the Committee on House Administration. Congressman Palazzo will continue to serve his constituents with honor and integrity, and he looks forward to having this matter concluded as soon as possible.” Office of Congressman Steven Palazzo

The OCE committee also noted in its report that the mere fact of conducting further review of a referral, and any mandatory disclosure of such further review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.

In March 2020, the Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint against Palazzo questioning spending. They claimed he used campaign contributions as a “personal slush fund.” The Campaign Legal Center pointed to $60,000 Palazzo’s campaign paid to rent the congressman’s own property in Perkinston and paying nearly $127,933 to his then-wife’s accounting firm.

In a statement made in November 2020, Palazzo’s campaign spokesman, Justin Brasell, defended the congressman, calling the allegations “baseless.”