Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

Rep. Thompson announces $467,080 awarded to Jackson State University

News
Posted: / Updated:
JacksonStateTigers_1518145239058.png

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson announced the National Science Foundation awarded $467,080 in funds to Jackson State University. The money was awarded through the Condensed-Matter-and-Materials-Theory program in the Division of Materials Research and by the HBCU-UP program in the Division of Human-Resource Development.

This research will be carried out at JSU and will aid the development of human resources capacity in a historically black university that primarily serves educational needs of local minority students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories