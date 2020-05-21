Rep. Thompson announces $467,080 awarded to Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson announced the National Science Foundation awarded $467,080 in funds to Jackson State University. The money was awarded through the Condensed-Matter-and-Materials-Theory program in the Division of Materials Research and by the HBCU-UP program in the Division of Human-Resource Development.

This research will be carried out at JSU and will aid the development of human resources capacity in a historically black university that primarily serves educational needs of local minority students.