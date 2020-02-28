Rep. Thompson announces SNAP waiver approval for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson announced the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service approved Mississippi’s waiver request to waive the 10 day reporting requirement under SNAP regulations for replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits.

The benefits were lost due to severe weather and flooding that began on February 10, 2020. SNAP regulations require that replacement issuances shall be provided only if a household timely reports a loss of food purchased with SNAP benefits orally or in writing to the state.

The waiver request applies to the counties of Attala, Carroll, Chickasaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Greene, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Leake, Leflore, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Warren, Washington, Wilkinson, and Yazoo.

The waiver will be in effect through March 11.