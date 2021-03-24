Rep. Thompson requests investigation into Yazoo federal prison

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking for an investigation into the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Complex.

Thompson said his office has received several allegations, ranging from sexual misconduct, safety violations, inmate health issues and illegal staff searches.

“If not addressed, it can be detrimental to the prison system, employees, inmates, and surrounding community,” Thompson’s office released in a statement.