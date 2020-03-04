Rep. Thompson requests Secret Service protection for Democratic presidential candidates

Democratic presidential candidates, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, sent a letter to acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and members of the Candidate Protection Advisory Committee on Wednesday.

Thompson requested Wolf and the committee meet immediately to determine Secret Service protection for the Democratic presidential candidates. He mentioned former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders in the letter.

Thompson is the chairman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.