Repair businesses see increase in calls after winter weather

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – After last week’s winter storm in Mississippi, home repair crews have been busy in the Pine Belt. Many plumbers and some roofing companies have seen an increase in calls.

Those at T. Ryals Emergency Restoration in Hattiesburg said they’ve received calls about busted pipes and damaged roofs.

“In the past week, 15 to 20 calls of broken pipes, and in the Columbia and Prentiss area, we have eight active jobs going on right now,” explained Simon Ryals, who is the construction supervisor for the business.

The winter weather last week kept the company working around the clock.

Mike Smith, who lives in Columbia, said a burst pipe flooded his home. He had to get new floors in his home.

“It was about 3.5 inches of water under my house. It had been there for probably a week. Our floors have a meter. They would check the floors. It was 100 percent saturated,” he said.

Employees with T. Ryals said they work with many insurance companies to ensure the process of getting customers back to normal.