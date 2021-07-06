Report: Coroner says gunshots killed man whose body was found in Summit

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Pike County Coroner Wally Jones, the man whose body was found near a burned vehicle in Pike County had been shot before he died. The Enterprise Journal reported the updated information on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Derecus Conerly. His body was found in Summit on Monday, June 28.

Conerly was reported missing by his family and friends last month.

Jones said the State Crime Lab in Biloxi was able to identify Conerly by his fingerprints. If you have any information about the case, contact your local authorities.