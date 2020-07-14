Report: Father says he was in process of custody exchange when crash that killed 1-year-old occurred

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father told police he was in the process of a custody exchange when the deadly crash that claimed the life of his 1-year-old son occurred, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now.

Cameron Hubbard-Jones, Royce Jones’ father, was one of the witnesses of the incident near Rampart and Lake Mead the evening of July 12.

Jones told police he was on the phone with 23-year-old Lauren Prescia when she told him that she would beat him home and began speeding, the report says. Jones saw Prescia pass him near the intersection of Rampart and Summerlin Parkway.

Jones said he told Prescia to slow down due to having his child in the car. He relayed to authorities that he slowed as they neared the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead, but that Prescia continued on at a high rate of speed.

When he saw the collision, Jones said he immediately stopped and ran for his son, who was still strapped in the car seat. He then took him out of it.

According to Metro in an earlier crash report, Royce was in a car with Prescia, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata at a high rate of speed northbound on Rampart when she struck a Nissan Sentra, driven by a 36-year-old woman, who was making a right turn from westbound Lake Mead onto northbound Rampart.

The force of the crash caused the Hyundai to lose control and hit a marquee sign, severing the car in half

According to the arrest report, witnesses said they saw the baby ejected from the vehicle and that he appeared to show no signs of life.

When police arrived on scene, they observed Prescia had blood-shot eyes, emitted a strong alcohol odor and was slurring her speech. Prescia told authorities she consumed two 12-ounce White Claws around 4 p.m.

She reportedly was unable to perform Standardized Field Sobriety tests as medical personnel were working on her. She was transported to UMC, where evidentiary blood samples were obtained.

Royce’s forward-facing car seat was in the right rear passenger seat, the portion of Prescia’s Hyundai that was sheered off during the collision. According to the report, he sustained severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m.

Detectives obtained a warrant to access the airbag control module of Prescia’s car. Data from the module revealed the Hyundai was traveling around 120 mph, with the vehicle’s throttle at 100%, five seconds before the collision. Prescia reached 121 mph two and half seconds before the collision.

Prescia faces charges of abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child, felony reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death.