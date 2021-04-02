Report: Former Yazoo City police chief resigned over frustrations with mayor

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo City police chief resigned on Monday and cited ongoing issues with the city’s mayor as the reason for his departure. According to the Clarion Ledger, Jay Winstead said he resigned because of Mayor Diane Delaware’s management of the police department.

During a meeting with the mayor on March 23, the newspaper reported Winstead and Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff brought up the idea of the two law enforcement agencies working together. Winstead said the mayor didn’t agree to the Yazoo City police helping the sheriff’s department.

According to the former chief, he and the department’s investigative captain had taken on working 12 hour patrolling shifts alongside other officers due to a staffing shortage. Winstead said the staffing shortage had been going on for years.

The Clarion Ledger also reported Winstead felt weighed down by the low bond set for the man accused of killing a 13-year-old in March. The bond had been originally set at $250,000 and was reduced to $75,000.

Sheriff confirmed he will act as the interim police chief.