JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to The Hechinger Report, fifty percent of students who graduated from a Mississippi college or university in 2017 have student loan debt. They owe on average $30,268.

The report showed an increase of almost four percent over the amount of debt taken on by Mississippi’s Class of 2016. The report ranked Mississippi 37th in the nation on the amount of debt per borrower.

You can read more of the report by clicking here.