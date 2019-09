FLOWOOD — Recent Jackson Prep grad Jerrion Ealy plans on suiting up for Ole Miss next fall and spring.

The five-star dual sport standout (RB/OF) told ESPN Tuesday he will play football and baseball for the Rebels next year.

Ealy was projected to be an early round selection in the MLB Draft, but wasn’t picked in the first couple rounds Monday. He is Ole Miss’ top ranked football recruit in the incoming freshman class.