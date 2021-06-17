Report: Vicksburg woman shoots burglary suspect inside home

Vicksburg police are investigating after a woman shot a man who broke into her home on Hillcrest Street on Thursday. (Courtesy: David Day/Vicksburg Daily News)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a woman shot a suspect who broke into her home. The incident happened in the 900 block of Hillcrest Street.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the woman arrived at the home just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday and discovered the suspect in her home. The woman allegedly fired a warning shot before yelling at people nearby to call police.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the woman reentered her home, fired another shot and the burglar ran out of the back of the home.

Police said the suspect went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He is expected to be okay, and he will be charged with burglary.

The homeowner was taken to the Vicksburg Police Department for processing. According to Vicksburg Daily News, officers said she will most likely not be charged with violated the local gun ordinance, but the decision will be made by a grand jury.