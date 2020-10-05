Reports: Compromise struck on Sun-n-Sand hotel demolition

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to multiple reports, preliminary work on the demolition of the Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel in downtown Jackson is underway.

The Daily Journal reported the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration, which owns the motel, has struck a compromise. The common areas of the 60,000-plus-square-foot structure will be saved and repurposed. The mid-century modern sign will be also be restored and re-electrified.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation named the Sun-n-Sand Motor Hotel in Jackson as one of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2020.

The Sun-n-Sand closed its doors in 2002 and was named to the Mississippi Heritage Trust’s list of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi in 2005.

In 2019, the State of Mississippi purchased the Sun-n-Sand for a reported $1.1 million dollars and stated its intention to demolish the building to construct a parking lot.

