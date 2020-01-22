Reports: Eli Manning expected to announce retirement on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to reports by ESPN and Bleacher Report, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is expected to announce his retirement in a news conference on Friday.

Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFL after playing at the University of Mississippi. He was drafted No. 1 overall in 2004. The 39-year-old led the Giants to two Super Bowl titles.

Manning earned four Pro Bowl selections in his career and ranks in the top 10 in NFL history in both passing touchdowns (366) and passing yards (5,7023).