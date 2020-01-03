Mississippi State fires Head Football Coach Joe Moorhead

UPDATE: 1/3/2020 10:36 a.m.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University released a statement about the firing of Head Football Coach Joe Moorhead.

“In consultation with President Mark Keenum and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our team and university,” said Athletics Director John Cohen. “I want to thank Coach Moorhead for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish Joe and his family success in the future.”

You can read more about the decision to fire Moorhead at this link.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a report by Stadium, Mississippi State University has fired Head Football Coach Joe Moorhead.

Joe Moorhead fired at Mississippi State after 2 seasons, sources told @Stadium. His dismissal coincides w/team’s late season swoon, discipline issues plaguing program thru out season & “he was not a great fit,” source said https://t.co/0xhhpwogHH — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 3, 2020

The firing comes four days after the Bulldogs lost the Music City Bowl to Louisville 38-28. MSU finished the season 6-7.

In Moorhead’s two seasons with the Bulldogs, Mississippi State was only 3-12 against Power Five opponents that finished with a winning record.