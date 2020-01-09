Reports: Mississippi State hires Mike Leach as next head football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mike Leach is leaving Washington State to take over the head football coaching job at Mississippi State. Two people with knowledge of the decision confirmed the move to The Associated Press.

Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.

The Bulldogs landed one of the most successful head coaches in the country in Leach. In 18 years with Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, winning consistently at two programs that have historically struggled.